James Woods Posts the Best Compilation of TDS Victims Go Bonkers

James Woods does it again. He posted a very funny clip of the crazies who not only have Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) but also have Trump Followers Derangement Syndrome, an oft-ignored mental condition.

The funny clowns in the clips are certifiable, every last one of them.

Just think about this, 40% of Americans support this guy:

And if you really want a laugh, go see the movie Civil War, or instead, you could go to a liberal protest to see the same thing.

It’s coming out in April, in time for the election. The film begins with the announcement that 19 states have seceded.

Set in the near future, the film revolves around the U.S. amid civil war, where government air strikes are used against civilians and journalists are shot on sight in the Capitol. “A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge,” the official logline reads.

Let me guess, the bad guys are MAGAs, and the good guys are Bidenistas.

A new “Civil War” Movie is coming out ahead of 2024 This is Predictive Programming pic.twitter.com/IBbWJJuKKY — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 13, 2023

