James Woods gave us the two reasons Republicans shouldn’t be afraid or upset by the circus act at the Kavanaugh hearings Tuesday and they are excellent ones! Keep laughing at the Dems.

Obstructionist, immature Dems attempted to make the Brett Kavanaugh hearing into a circus. The congressmen misbehaved and their red army was present in the chamber screaming like idiots. It was all staged and pre-planned.

It was so bad, the Kavanaugh daughters were rushed out of the chaotic, “hot” hearing

The two, Margaret and Liza, were taken out by their mother, Ashley, as the hearing got “hot,” said one insider.

“It was very unpleasant for young children,” said an insider.

James Woods added sanity to any angst people on the right might feel. Keep this in mind as you watch the hearings or these clips below.

The two things that are “beautiful about the Kavanaugh hearing is that a) he will be confirmed and b) #Democrats will once again show voters what a mob they are at heart. #DemocratMobRule #VoteRedToSaveAmerica“.

What’s beautiful about the #Kavanaugh confirmation hearing is that a) he will be confirmed and b) #Democrats will once again show voters what a mob they are at heart. #DemocratMobRule #VoteRedToSaveAmerica — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 4, 2018

IT BEGAN WITH SCREAMING DEMS

As of 1:40 p.m., Dems interrupted the hearing 63 times.

As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley attempted to make his opening remarks Tuesday, the Dems and their minions tried to shut the hearings down.

They will do anything to stop the appointment of a constitutionalist to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“We cannot possibly move forward,” Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris interrupted the Iowa Republican’s remarks, raising objections to receiving over 40,000 documents relating to Kavanaugh’s work on the eve of the hearings.

She is known as the “female Obama” and she’s very, very far left.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal moved to adjourn and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker complained they were rushing ahead.

.@SenBlumenthal: “Mr. Chairman if we cannot be recognized then I move to adjourn.” https://t.co/qAsaE0C69V pic.twitter.com/G1MckDbACx — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

SEN. HATCH CALLS THEM OUT

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) snapped at protesters who interrupted the first day of hearings, arguing the committee should not have to speak over their “insolence.”

“I don’t know that the committee should have to put up with the type of insolence taking place in this room today,” Hatch said to the committee chairman, as protesters shouted over Hatch’s speech.

They were worse than insolent.

Sen. Orrin Hatch apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for “nonsense” and “insolence” at hearing: “Unfortunately, we have all these interest groups screaming from the sidelines and putting pressure on my Democratic colleagues to make this hearing about politics” https://t.co/CvlhDQZlEX pic.twitter.com/Msrfl8NHpg — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 4, 2018

The leftists staged their protests outside as well. They don’t want the government to work unless it’s a leftist government. This is Stalinism at work.

Protesters dressed in The Handmaid’s Tale costume, protest outside the hearing room where Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/XTG2Us5X7g — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

Old Commies protested too.

PROTESTERS: this woman told me she is 82 and from Manhattan. Why is she here, I asked. “I think that would be obvious,” she said. pic.twitter.com/muJ677xMFF — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 4, 2018

Dick Durbin was praised on social media for his disgusting, insulting, childish display.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin to Brett Kavanaugh: “You’re like the Forrest Gump of Republican politics. You always show up in the picture” https://t.co/PiEe7WVkrH pic.twitter.com/5ex3UZdl7g — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2018