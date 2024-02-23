This Is Why Dems Are Comfortable Running a Nutso Candidate

The clip below includes a document obtained by The Heritage Oversight Project that exposes the far-left Demos project working with the USDA to secure so-called voting rights. It’s far beyond what an executive agency should be doing. This is why Democrats feel comfortable running Joe Biden again even though, by all rights, he should lose in a landslide.

The Heritage Oversight Project reports that this project’s key organizer and coordinator is the dark money group Demos.org, which has deep ties to far-left radical Sen. Warren and progressive groups.

Demos estimates that this taxpayer-funded political operation can register three million new “voters’, or add that many unaccountable mail-in-ballots to the flooded system A perfect recipe for fraud for ballot harvesters.

Demos has significant ties to the Soros network and boasts of a board member’s arrest record concerning election advocacy.

The Rigging of the 2024 Election is Well Underway Biden has tasked the entirety of the federal government to work directly with Democrat Get-Out-The-Vote operations Here are @USDA employees being instructed by the far-left group @Demos_Org pic.twitter.com/Tj2P1Ge52L — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) February 20, 2024

America First Legal sued for the strategic plans last December. Unfortunately, the plans have been in effect since early 2021.

Biden has tasked the entirety of the federal government to work directly with Democrat Get-Out-The-Vote operations.

This stems from Executive Order 14019, crafted by Democrat “voting” groups, which tasks every government agency to focus on registering and mobilizing key Democratic constituencies. We were warned this would happen, but it’s hard to stop it. Democrats have all the power, and they want to keep it.

President Biden’s Executive Order 14019, titled “Promoting Access to Voting,” was put into effect on March 7, 2021. It calls for each agency to submit to a “Strategic Plan” to promote mail-in voting schemes, expand multilingual voter registration and election communication, and distribute voter registration and mail-in ballots, among many other suspicious preparatory moves.

Ironically, they claim it is to ensure “free and fair elections.” It falsely claims that “people of color “confront significant obstacles to exercising that fundamental right,” yet they proportionately vote in greater numbers than white people. It’s not 1964.

One of the demands of this order is language access. This is because they let millions of illegal crossers into the country. It’s suspicious.

It’s a back door into federal control over elections.

