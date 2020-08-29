Rittenhouse’s attorneys “will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight” as more charges are filed

Prominent attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce are now representing the 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who killed two and injured another during the mayhem in Kenosha on Tuesday.

He feared for his life after being attacked by rioters who chased him and beat him on the ground, his attorney said Friday.

In a lengthy statement, the lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, John Pierce said he and Lin Wood are representing the teen.

Pierce said the teen was protecting an auto dealership that was destroyed during riots the night before. Hours earlier, he finished work as a community lifeguard in the city and helped remove graffiti at a local high school.

Pierce and fellow attorney Lawson Pedigo run the Fighting Back foundation, an organization to fight the radical left. Pierce’s former clients include Trump campaign aide Carter Page and Rudy Giuliani while Wood recently represented Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, which include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, all felonies, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

The attorneys say the teen is not guilty by reason of self-defense.

John Pierce, another attorney representing Rittenhouse, told Fox News his legal team will prove self-defense and “will obtain justice for Kyle no matter how hard the fight or how long it takes.”

If convicted of intentional homicide, he could face a mandatory life sentence.

The attorneys have established a foundation to fund Rittenhouse’s legal defense.