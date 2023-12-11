James Woods Sees the Fatal Error in a New Obama-Produced Film

If I had known the Obamas were behind the new Netflix film Leave the World Behind, I wouldn’t have watched it because I’m tired of their constant racializing. As it happens, I didn’t know and watched it. It was intriguing but disappointing at the same time.

They missed yet another opportunity to make a difference positively and used their power to stir up hate. James Woods agrees with that sentiment.

The Obamas are two of the most influential people on the planet. Politics aside, you have to agree that their potential power to create good in the world is monumental. That’s why seeing that power used to promote racial hatred is deeply disappointing. pic.twitter.com/HpCuyVlgbI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 11, 2023

The Obamas came on board the film as producers with their production company Higher Ground two years after the film was made, but they put their stamp on it.

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a married couple on vacation who find themselves trapped on Long Island with their rental home’s owner (Mahershala Ali), while society is on the brink of collapse.

It was first launched in 2018.

This is a story that doesn’t necessarily provide answers but asks fundamental questions about how we live, how we think, and who we trust.”

According to this flick, you can’t trust white people based on the color of their skin.

The Obamas came on board because Barack was a fan of Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel.

However, the Obamas were not involved in developing the script, nor were they on set for the production of the movie. In a previous Leave the World Behind interview with Decider, Myha’la, who plays Mahershala Ali’s on-screen daughter in the movie, said that the Obamas did not visit the set during production.

