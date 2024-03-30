Handling Squatters & Intruders in FL Is Highly Effective

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference in April 2022 and discussed the arrest of a habitual criminal with a history of breaking into homes. He advised residents, “If someone is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot. We prefer you to do that, actually.”

[I already posted it, but it never gets old, and it’s relevant again.]

SAVE THE TAXPAYER’S MONEY

“We don’t know what homeowner shot at him. I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson told reporters.

“Whoever that was, you’re not in trouble,” he added. “Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better, and hopefully, you’ll save taxpayers money.”

WE RAN OUT OF BULLETS

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is also from Florida. He was once asked about a fugitive gunman accused of killing one of his deputies after being shot 68 times by officers.

“That’s all the bullets we had, or we would have shot him more,” Judd told the Orlando Sentinel at the time, adding, “I suspect the only reason 110 rounds was all that was fired was that’s all the ammunition they had.”

He’s still there and still talking tough.

He didn’t mince words regarding squatters, promising to give the freeloaders a new place in the county jail if they tried their “gimmicks” in his jurisdiction.

“When you come to this community, and you violate the state laws, the people’s laws will lock you up,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in an interview with Fox News Digital. Judd, who has made headlines for telling gun-owning residents to turn robbers into “grated cheese,” oversees law enforcement for the 725,046 residents of Polk County, reports Lakeland Gazette.

Florida is different.. pic.twitter.com/U5gLaMEtCT — CT POLICE LIVE (@CTPOLICELIVE) March 24, 2024

Related