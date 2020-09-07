James Woods & Travis Tritt team up to irritate the leftist trolls

Actor James Woods, a conservative stalwart, tweeted a suggestion that people type in the word ‘resist’ on the twitter search bar and then start blocking them all so they are left talking to each other in an empty echo chamber.

Use the search function. Type in “#resist” and spend a few minutes blocking as many as you can. Let them sit in an echo chamber screaming at the sky together. If millions of us do it, they are herded into a corner. Use other obvious key words as well. It adds up. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2020

Reminder: block any twenty accounts a day that have the hashtag “resist” in their profile. It slows them down and offsets Twitter’s shadow-banning of conservative accounts. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2020

THE LEFT-WING TROLLS BECAME ANGRY, BUT THEY’RE ALWAYS ANGRY

The left was infuriated and started to hammer him with thousands of tweets trolling him — as if he cares. He trended all day.

The trolls of the left kept reporting his tweet which does not violate any of Twitter’s many, many rules.

I guess this concept scares them. Let’s get this going! pic.twitter.com/C75LUytvag — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2020

Travis Tritt jumped in to support Woods and now he’s trending too, and he too doesn’t care what they think:

Per my friend @RealJamesWoods, type #resist in your Twitter search bar. Block at least twenty of these accounts per day. We will soon make them as irrelevant as they have tried to make the rest of us. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 5, 2020

None of us care what you lefties think. They’ve lost all credibility.

The leftists didn’t try to amuse or say anything creative, they just get nasty:

I used the “search” function. I typed ” abusive underage skirt-chasing cokehead with delusions of grandeur.” The first 10 results all said James Woods. pic.twitter.com/lGSLwagaxP — Bjorn Again Borg 🌊 (@mrFawkes51) September 6, 2020

Can you imagine being so devoid of humanity and so lacking in critical thinking—that you look to James Woods for moral leadership?🤣#Resist pic.twitter.com/NY7SXrqwmi — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 6, 2020

Leave James Woods alone. He’s a single father raising his teenage girlfriend and he deserves our respect for that. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 6, 2020