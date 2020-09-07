James Woods & Travis Tritt team up to irritate the leftist trolls

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Actor James Woods, a conservative stalwart, tweeted a suggestion that people type in the word ‘resist’ on the twitter search bar and then start blocking them all so they are left talking to each other in an empty echo chamber.

THE LEFT-WING TROLLS BECAME ANGRY, BUT THEY’RE ALWAYS ANGRY

The left was infuriated and started to hammer him with thousands of tweets trolling him — as if he cares. He trended all day.

The trolls of the left kept reporting his tweet which does not violate any of Twitter’s many, many rules.

Travis Tritt jumped in to support Woods and now he’s trending too, and he too doesn’t care what they think:

None of us care what you lefties think. They’ve lost all credibility.

The leftists didn’t try to amuse or say anything creative, they just get nasty:

