Rochester restaurants are ok with rioters terrorizing diners since they’re justifiably angry

On Friday night, Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’ chased customers out of establishments and flipped over patrons’ dinner plates in Rochester, New York.
The restaurants decided to side with the ‘protesters’ since there wasn’t much monetary damage, and people are angry, they concluded.
As for terrorizing diners, they don’t seem to care.
The rioters were protesting Daniel Prude’s death after he was restrained by the police. Prude was black.
“Three restaurants that were affected by Friday night’s protests over the death of Daniel Prude released statements on Saturday acknowledging they did have some property damage while voicing support for the peaceful protestors,” News 10 WHEC reported Saturday.
On Instagram, restaurants Swan Dive, Ox and Stone, and Daily Refresher posted “nearly-identical statements,” the news station reported:
“Despite what videos might depict, we lost some glassware last night. You can not deny the anger and hurt our community is feeling right now. As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice.
Stay safe. Listen. Love.
Ever better.”
The restaurants closed Saturday.
What a clown show. They’re standing against injustice by terrorizing people?
Watch:
#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w
— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020
The following night, another Rochester business owner lost U-Haul trucks despite a sign outside his business: Proud to be Black Owned.
“Owner Jesse Barksdale says he was bounced out of bed to respond,” Charles Molineaux reported. “Livid over the destruction of his business.”
Mr. Barksdale reacted normally.
Three U-Haul trucks destroyed at J-Ribs on State Street.
Owner Jesse Barksdale says he was bounced out of bed to respond.
Livid over the destruction of his business. pic.twitter.com/7FKPtD6mmS
— Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 6, 2020
Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to U-Haul in Rochester. If you're moving out, they'll burn your stuff. pic.twitter.com/9CpcaaRgE2
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2020
Who knows whether the support is genuine or out of fear. Either way, the outcome is dangerous for the country, on a Venezuela level. People like these owners will never believe the country can and will be on a downward spiral that will take generations to recover from. We will only know what the future may hold by what happens on election day. If the election is not a landslide and political change does not happen in these states, then, the future is bleak indeed.
I guess these useful idiot restaurateurs didn’t get the memo that pandering business owner are thrown under the bus just as fast as any other business owner. Just ask the car lot owner in Kenosha that had “We Support Black Lives Matter” on the marquee in front of his now burned car lot or any of the Black business owners in various cities where BLM rioters destroyed and/or burned their businesses to the ground. And if I lived in or ever visit Rochester, NY, I would never patronize Swan Dive, Ox and Stone, or Daily Refresher. Let them cater to George Soros supported BLM rioters and ANTIFA rioters and see how that will work out for them.
I would never go eat there, let them feed the protestors if they can afford the menu.
t just occurred to me I saw a video yesterday of crazy Maxine Waters imploring these people do do exactly what occurred in Rochester.
Can one blame idiots for following one of their idiot leader’s orders?
Being sarcastic, but it really ties in with the rhetoric from so called leaders