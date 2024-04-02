LSU Walks Off the Court During the National Anthem But Then…

LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem and got their butt whipped with the entire stadium rooting against them. Is America back?

It appeared to be a cringe-worthy Woke moment by LSU. They apparently don’t care about the United States or the people who died for their country.

DEVELOPING STORY: Outrage is building after the LSU women’s basketball team walked off the court for the American National Anthem. Iowa players remained on and held hands in solidarity! pic.twitter.com/8ZLtwc2W13 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 2, 2024

Coach Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor before the United States National Anthem was played. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine [for leaving the court at a certain time].”

People online aren’t buying it.

This clears it all up. They routinely leave the floor and have no idea when the National Anthem is played What a piece of work. pic.twitter.com/xFim5AUntf — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 2, 2024

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark destroyed LSU and dropped a 40 on them.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark IS ABSOLUTELY DESTROYING the LSU women’s basketball team after they disrespectfully walked off the court during the National Anthem. 9 THREE POINTERS

10 ASSISTS

37 POINTS

80-69 LEAD

5 MINUTES TO GO INCREDIBLE!!! I DARE ANY OTHER TEAM TO WALK OFF AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JynsPwGEPO — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 2, 2024

Iowa v. LSU pregame:

IOWA vs LSU PREGAME pic.twitter.com/IpxWXoSDuD — RastaSteve (@RastaSteve9) April 9, 2023

Related