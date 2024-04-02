LSU Walks Off the Court During the National Anthem But Then…

LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem and got their butt whipped with the entire stadium rooting against them. Is America back?

It appeared to be a cringe-worthy Woke moment by LSU. They apparently don’t care about the United States or the people who died for their country.

Coach Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor before the United States National Anthem was played. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine [for leaving the court at a certain time].”

People online aren’t buying it.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark destroyed LSU and dropped a 40 on them.

Iowa v. LSU pregame:


