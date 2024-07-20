The Obama Contingent Wants Biden Gone But He’s Not Going

The Obamas, Clintons, Pelosi, and Schumer want their highly successful figurehead Joe Biden gone. He’s no longer useful since he was exposed during the debate as not up to the task. The Biden family isn’t going without a fight.

Biden plans to campaign next week, and son Hunter is back to help him.

There is a constitutional means by which Democrats can remove Biden. It’s called the 25th Amendment. For a party that constantly advocates for ‘democracy,’ they don’t seem to follow it. They plan to push him out.

Biden isn’t going without a fight. They’re worried about Hunter facing prison.

Pelosi Wants an Open Convention

Nancy Pelosi met with the California House delegation on July 10th, nine days ago, to strategize how to exit Biden without a “coronation of Kamala Harris.” Details of the meeting have only now been revealed.

The process only allows the switch via an open convention, and Pelosi is calling for one if he drops out. She doesn’t want Kamala.

However, it doesn’t look like Biden-Harris are going. The DNC has already doubled down on announcing the virtual roll call beginning on August 1st. A virtual roll call means no one can publicly voice their opposition.

If Biden has to go, so does Pelosi. Her inability to speak coherently has been obvious for years.

WaPo wrote about the Biden family circling the wagon:

Family members have flashed through a range of emotions, people close to them say — sadness, anger, determination — and are deeply frustrated by what they see as the betrayal and second-guessing of a man who has spent a half-century as a dedicated leader of the Democratic Party.

…

But in a family where any member can call an emergency meeting, no one has summoned the clan to discuss the patriarch’s political future, despite the extensive speculation from outsiders about some grand family council.

They have come to view the past few weeks as a Game of Thrones-style war among various factions of the party, with the loudest calling on him to depart coming from those he has fought against in previous battles. The tone some in the party are taking in their effort to push him out has only stiffened Biden’s resolve to stay in, they say.

“It’s like they don’t know he’s Irish,” said one person close to the family.

…

But if Biden pulled out and Trump were to win, some family members worry that he would use the Justice Department to target Hunter.

As an aside, he’s barely Irish. He’s two-thirds English, and his ancestor is Jefferson Davis’s wife.

The family is allegedly getting more combative.

