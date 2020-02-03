President Trump whacks Mini Mike for his height, Mini strikes back

During a Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump whacked Mini Mike Bloomberg for his height.

Hannity asked the President what he thought of Bloomberg and the President decided to answer facetiously.

He’s “very little,” the president said. “I just think of little. Now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong — you can be short.”

Trump then asked, “Why should he get a box to stand on?”

He stated more than once that Bloomberg “wants a box [to stand on] for the debates.”

The first clip from Sean Hannity’s big interview with the president features POTUS talking about Michael Bloomberg’s height. pic.twitter.com/iRdX3fFUTg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2020

We don’t know if Mini has asked for a box to stand on, although it’s not uncommon for candidates.

What we do know is Mini struck back.

“The president is lying,” Bloomberg’s spokesperson Julie Wood said in a statement. “He a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

I see your “little,” and raise you fake hair, obesity, and fraudulent tan.

This should be an entertaining election.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s platform is not entertaining and just more of the same leftist ideology which should prove devastating to the United States.

MINI PROMISES MASS MIGRATION

He plans to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens in the country, will provide them with a $15 minimum wage, and give them healthcare. He talks about immigrants, but he means illegal immigrants. He wants to expand the earned income tax credit which will help illegal aliens who collect this form of welfare via their American children.

He claims falsely that the illegal aliens are all Hispanic, and that is not the case.

At other times, Bloomberg. has promised $5 trillion in taxes on the wealthy. He thinks it’s his right to steal from people because they are wealthy.

I believe we can once again be a country that welcomes immigrants, values immigrants, respects immigrants, and empowers them to pursue the American Dream. https://t.co/q14X4YlFGP pic.twitter.com/mX08mXxpAh — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 31, 2020