Rep Marjorie Taylor-Greene censored for COV tweets

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours because she posted two allegedly 'misleading' COV tweets.

The first one cites information we have been told and her point is — you shouldn’t force anyone to take the drug.

The controversial #COVID19 vaccines should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65. With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone. https://t.co/JhYg3acrrK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2021

The Twitter police say it’s misleading because she didn’t say:

– Experts say COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illnesses, leading to lower hospitalizations and deaths

– Though the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines have a lower efficacy rate than the other vaccines, they are still effective at preventing serious illnesses, data shows

– The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise the continued use of masks and other preventative measures in public after inoculation

Uh, okay, but this affects what she said, how? They don’t directly address what she said. It’s clear they don’t like her opinion.

The next one she was suspended for:

This is why no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks. Instead help people protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid complications & death, and many other health problems. We should invest in health, not human experimentation. https://t.co/I4zHqwabhi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 19, 2021

If you click Twitter’s info link, you will find she is misleading because she didn’t state the facts about the vaccine being safe, widely tested, overwhelmingly effective.

Oh, but wait, double vaccinated people are going to the hospital with COV — 60% in the UK:

