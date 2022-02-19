Trudeau Lets Axe-Wielding Radicals Cause Millions in Damage

On Thursday, Feb. 17 shortly after midnight, police were called to the Marten Forest Service Road by Coastal Gas Link (CGL) security after about 20 leftist eco-terrorists in masks, and armed with axes, attacked security guards, smashed their vehicle windows, damaged the pipeline, set fires, causing millions in damage.

There were NO arrests. The government is too busy attacking truckers.

Work on the pipeline is about 60% complete but the ill-informed nutjobs of the Left don’t want any fossil fuels.

Some employees were trapped for a period of time but freed themselves.

The roadway had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, boards with spikes in them and fires had been lit throughout the debris.

As police worked their way through the debris and traps, several people threw smoke bombs and flaming sticks at police, injuring one officer.

It’s Troubling? That’s It?

“This is a very troubling escalation in violent criminal activity that could have resulted in serious injury or death. This was a calculated and organized violent attack that left its victims shaken and a multimillion-dollar path of destruction,” said Chief Supt. Warren Brown.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”

An officer was injured! No one was injured by a trucker during the trucker protest.

Coastal GasLink says the attackers used grinders to cut locks to access the construction site and vandalized heavy equipment and trailers, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Equipment hydraulic and fuel lines were also cut, causing leaks.

“Damage and environmental impacts are still being assessed. We are working to contain and clean up the environmental damage caused by the attackers. We also understand the attackers felled trees, placed tire spikes, and lit fires on roads in an effort to impede access to the remote worksite,” the company statement continued.

As Truckers Are Trashed And Lose Their Livelihoods, Trudeau Has NOTHING TO SAY ABOUT THIS!

This is all local officials only said — it’s “egregious”. Trudeau and his corrupt state media are treating it like local news.

British Columbia’s minister of public safety Mike Farnworth has issued a statement condemning the attack on the Coastal GasLink site.

“The RCMP is conducting a full investigation into this egregious criminal activity that could have led to serious injury or loss of life,” Farnworth said.

“The police report indicates that the workers’ camp was attacked in the middle of the night by unknown assailants wielding axes. There is no excuse for such violence and intimidation. All workers deserve to be protected from harassment and harm.”

“This destructive attack should be condemned by all in British Columbia.”

