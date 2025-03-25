Jeffrey Goldberg Must Be Banned; He Is the Enemy Within

Mike Waltz allegedly invited fake news reporter Jeffrey Goldberg to listen in on a sensitive call about addressing the Houthis’ nonstop attacks on commerce. Mike Walz is married to former DNI policy chief Julia Nesheiwat. Maybe she is involved.

Most of the shipping through the region is headed to the European Union through the canal. Reestablishing safe maritime flow of goods economically assists the EU more than any other region.

Goldberg, a vile Trump hater, claims “details of war plans” were discussed in the group chat. We can’t say for sure if he’s telling the truth. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it’s not true.

According to Breitbart News, the conversation was about the strategic reasoning for the U.S. to directly attack the Houthi rebels in Yemen and reopen the sea lanes into and out of the Suez Canal.

Hegseth also attacked Atlantic EOC Jeffrey Goldberg for publishing confirmed texts about military strikes in Yemen: “You are talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who has made a profession of peddling hoaxes.” pic.twitter.com/Frqw8ZpnlG — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 24, 2025

Goldberg must be banned, and all his little radical friends, too. If someone invites him to anything sensitive, that person must be fired. We don’t need leakers if the staff invite the enemy in.

