Jen Psaki explains why children are kept in shipping containers









Jen Psaki skirted the question of putting children in cages when asked about it by Peter Doocey at the presser yesterday. Actually, they're not cages, they're shipping containers with bars on the window.



Psaki doesn’t want to send them home by plane or bus.

“First, the policy of this administration … is not to expel unaccompanied children who arrive at the border … Customs and Border Control continue to transfer unaccompanied children to the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement. That can take a couple of days,” Psaki responded. “But because of Covid 19 protocols, like social distancing requirements, the capacity at existing Office of Refugee Resettlement shelters has been significantly reduced because, of course, you can’t have a child in every bed.”

It’s healthy, safe, and temporary, she proclaimed.

