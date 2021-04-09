Jen Psaki hints that Obama’s cabal is in charge of the USA









People wonder who is pulling the strings for our very stupid president, but it’s not a mystery. It all became clear when Barack Obama’s people were all hired throughout the White House and Valerie Jarrett was put behind the scenes in the White House.

Biden couldn’t run a checkers board much less a country.

It is our belief that Marxist Obama is in charge of the country. We have more proof today.

Today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the former spokesperson for Obama’s State Department, essentially suggested that Obama’s network is behind the curtain, and Biden receives his instructions from them.

He has been in D.C. for 47 years and he still can’t solo.

WATCH:

