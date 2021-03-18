Jen Psaki slips and calls the border crisis a “crisis”









Biden’s press secretary, the ever-irascible Jen Psaki, accidentally called the crisis on the border a ‘crisis.’ The reporter then noted she called it a “crisis,” and asked if that reflects a change in the administration thinking. She said it does not, of course. We all have to pretend there is no crisis so they can continue breaking the law without any accountability.

🚨🚨: Jen Psaki just broke with the administration, and called it "the crisis on the border." Later corrected herself in another response! pic.twitter.com/I8m9ee0Pz5 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 18, 2021

