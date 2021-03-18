“Transparent” Biden won’t let Gov find out if thousands of boys are trafficked









Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants the Department of Public Safety to be allowed to investigate whether unaccompanied minors entering Texas are victims of human trafficking.

Busloads of teenage boys seeking asylum [coming illegally] will soon arrive at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Eventually, they will be the anchor to chain migrated their thousands of family members.

“So far this year, more than 11,000 minors have been apprehended crossing into Texas,” Abbott said.

Flanked by DPS troopers from the North Texas region, Governor Abbott spoke at the Omni Dallas Hotel Wednesday — next to the convention center — demanding Texas DPS be allowed access inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center when unaccompanied minors are housed there.

“It is my expectation that the Biden Administration will allow [DPS] and your team into the convention center to visit with the children,” Gov. Abbott said.

Those children are unaccompanied migrant teens being bused to Dallas from overcrowded border facilities.

This doesn’t look suspicious to anyone? This isn’t a pedophile’s dream?

The adolescent boys are between the ages of 15 and 17, and as many as 3,000 are expected to arrive.

The “transparent” Biden administration won’t tell the governor anything. Why? Hopefully, they aren’t being groomed.

What is strange is that 75% of the people coming in illegally are boys and men.

The federal government is leasing part of the convention center for up to 90 days.

The governor wants DPS troopers to be allowed to interview the teens to find out if they’re victims of human trafficking.

“It’s important that we identify those things, pursue those things, and make sure there’s no crimes,” DPS Director Steve McCraw said.

The Biden Admin. has created a dangerous disaster on our border. His policies are subjecting young children to the horrors of human trafficking. It must be stopped. The border must be secured. pic.twitter.com/cZejINNsXh — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 18, 2021

