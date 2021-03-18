Mayorkas doubles down on inviting all the children in the world to migrate here









Mayorkas told CBS This Morning “we will not expel” your child if they are sent here alone. He’s doubling down on Jen Psaki inviting all the children in the world to come into the country illegally. No one will be turned away.

“Some loving [irresponsible miserable] parents might send their child to traverse Mexico alone to reach the southern border,” Mayorkas said. “I hope they don’t undertake that perilous journey but if they do we will not expel that young child.”

He hopes they don’t, seriously? If he meant that, he would take steps to stop them, not tell them he won’t turn them away.

The only thing these parents care about is chain migrating to the USA and if their children are abused, oh, well.

Children are being sold and raped, but, hey that’s Mayorkas love. Letting millions of needy children into the country is fine with these HARD-LEFT Democrats.

These people are insane. After they open the borders, clearly breaking the law, they lie about it and blame Donald Trump for dismantling their open borders processes.

Children are being trafficked and raped. This is horrible. The children who do escape are traumatized and in need of therapy. This is the Democrat way. It’s disgusting. While they lie about it and the media supports them, one must wonder if there isn’t a special place in Hell for them.

This was from my first trip to Yuma. The saddest part is I find more like this everywhere I go! — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 16, 2021

