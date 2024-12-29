What European Woke Looks Like

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
3

This video clip gives one a good idea of Woke. These people from Finland are teaching asylum seekers from rape cultures not to rape women and children in song.

A better approach might be not to let people from cultures abusive to women immigrate.

In Wokeism, the rape of women and children doesn’t wake them up.

How would you readers describe this?


