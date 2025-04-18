The White House Full Metal Jackets COVID-19 on Its Site – Lab Leak!

Overhauled White House pages regarding COVID-19 begin with the words ” Lab Leak! The true origins of COVID-19.”

“The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

Everything was sourced from the House Oversight Committee, and it includes interesting sections and a video. They didn’t forget New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Cuomo’s malfeasance.

This Forbes video was included:

This photo was posted on the front page:

Not In the Report:

An investigation into Dr. Fauci’s role is ongoing despite the pardon from President Autopen.

BREAKING: An investigation has launched into Dr. Fauci pic.twitter.com/svRRpEZKVa — aka (@akafaceUS) April 17, 2025

Dr. Fauci is complicit in the gain-of-function research in Wuhan. That is proven. Yet, he’s out and about talking about the next pandemic and how we all have to wear masks.

ARREST this Pandemic Planner. He’s doing this again because he wasn’t thrown in PRISON the last few times. “The next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that’s easily transmissible…that has a significant degree of morbidity…” -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/NDO5Cuzpkx — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email