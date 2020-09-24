Jerry Nadler waddles off strangely, something’s wrong with him

We’re sure there is an explanation for this but we aren’t sure what it is:

Cleanup on aisle Nadler.pic.twitter.com/YYgXEpNJGv — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) September 23, 2020

This is what happens when elderly people settle into jobs way past their usefulness.

This is the man who wants to pack the court and transform America. He’s one of our leaders.

Listen to what they’re saying. Democrats want to add seats to the Supreme Court and pack it with activist judges:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just said today, “Nothing is off the table.”

Nadler said we must, “Immediately move to expand the Supreme Court.”

Kennedy added, “If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021.”

Pelosi says she can impeach the President at any time for any reason.

Democrats are desperate → Jerry Nadler wants to pack the courts, and Nancy Pelosi wants to try to impeach the President again—just for doing what the Constitution requires him to do! pic.twitter.com/Kz9iZGjoJh — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 22, 2020