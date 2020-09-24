Schumer says everything is on the table to produce change

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke with the media outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

A reporter referenced the fact that the third Justice seat will be filled by Republicans and asked him what the message is to colleagues. Schumer said the message isn’t to Democrats, it’s to the American people — as if the arrogant New York Senator speaks for all Americans.

Schumer tells the press that the Democrats must regain control of the Senate by winning the upcoming general elections.

Watch:

He also said when they get the majority back, everything is on the table to produce change. he wants socialism/communism. Democrats are serious about transforming the country.