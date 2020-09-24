Trump brilliantly humbles Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan, the ex-Royals, issued a statement in a video for Time on Tuesday, pushing for Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Markle said in a video via Twitter.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US,” Prince Harry added. “But many of you may not know I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

They are basically telling people to vote for Biden since they are well-known leftists.

British journalist Piers Morgan took issue with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming it was “unacceptable behavior for a member of the Royal Family” to be “effectively telling” Americans to vote for Joe Biden.

However, Donald Trump had the best response when the media asked him about it — it was a brilliant chastening of the arrogant Ms. Markle.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump responded smiling. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he’s going to need it.”

So many would agree. She got him away from his family and his heritage. And who wants to be preached to by super-wealthy, privileged brats.

