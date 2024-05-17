Satan Worshippers Want Equal Representation with School Chaplains

Conservative lawmakers in Florida and Texas won their fight to allow religious chaplains in public schools. Unfortunately, the Satanic Temple wants in on that.

The Demons of the Satanic temple say they are not actually Satan worshipers. They are just non-theistic, and claim religion as invading public life.

They can’t have it both ways. If they push Satan to harm religion, they are Satan worshippers.

Meanwhile, they can’t put up enough Satanic statues throughout our public buildings.

NBC News reported that they said they’d rather have no chaplains but will settle for equal representation.

“If they pass these bills, they’re going to have to contend with ministers of Satan acting as chaplains within their school districts,” said Lucien Greaves, a co-founder of the Satanic Temple, who uses a pseudonym.

“We think the public should know in advance that that’s what the outcome of these bills can be.”

The Satanic Temple, founded in 2013 and recognized as a religion by the IRS, is known for trolling the religious right by taking advantage of Christian campaigns. That was the first mistake.

When Arkansas installed a statue of the Ten Commandments outside the State Capitol, the Temple unveiled its own statue of Baphomet, a goat-headed figure, there, too. It offered the Hellions Academy as an alternative to Christian studies during school hours and named a telehealth abortion clinic after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s mom.

They have the money, and they will win due to a poor understanding of the First Amendment. I know lawyers disagree with me, but I don’t think people who are fake Satanists are advocating for a religion. They say they are only doing it to stop religion. A ruse is a ruse.

Related