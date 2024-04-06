We Will All Feel So Much Safer with the Praying Grandma in Prison

The headline was rabid sarcasm, as people who frequent this site know.

The D.C. court has found 100% of the J6 defendants guilty of something. One of the recent convictions is the praying grandma. Rebecca Lavrenz, 71, the praying great-grandma, who runs a bed and breakfast, was found guilty of all charges on J6. Donald Trump promised her a full pardon on day one of his administration. DJT wrote:

Rebecca Lavrenz, also known as the “J6 Praying Grandma,” has been unfairly targeted by Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ and now faces up to 1 YEAR in prison for peacefully walking around the Capitol and praying for our Failing Nation on January 6th! Rebecca is a 72-year-old Grandmother and Small Business Owner from Colorado, and now she is one of Joe Biden’s J6 HOSTAGES!!! Crooked Joe Biden spends more time prosecuting Patriots like Rebecca AND ME than Violent Criminals, Thugs, Murderers, and ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS who are destroying our Country. THIS IS WHAT WE ARE UP AGAINST. MAGA2024!

She faces three years in prison and a fine of $200,000 for four misdemeanors. Wow, let’s lock her up. It’s good they spent their time catching her instead of the criminal alien gangs. Do you know what she did?

THE CRIMINAL IS A PRAYING GREAT GRANDMA

Rebecca Lavrenz entered and remained in the Capitol for ten minutes. She was seen speaking with the officer at the open door. Ms. Lavrenz did see people remove barriers. She prayed inside, remained from 2:43 to 2:53 after walking around peacefully as most did, and left. Read the Statement_of_Facts.

Grandma Lavrenz has no priors, is religious, and prays.

“Never in my life did I imagine that my own government would charge me as a criminal for exercising my religious liberties.” ‘J6 Praying Grandma’ Facing 3 Years in Jail. pic.twitter.com/addy6hmB17 — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) April 5, 2024

NO MATTER WHAT, YOU ARE A CRIMINAL

According to the DOJ, you are not accepting responsibility if you defend yourself in the J6 case. If you only walked in and out, you have to accept that you are part of the mob that actually did something wrong on J6. The overwhelming majority of people at the rally were peaceful and just having fun.

It doesn’t matter how innocent you are. You are considered part of the mob if you were there and did nothing. This is what Democrats have in store for all of us. If you are on their list, you will not see justice.

Democrats who agree with this will rue the day because one day they will come for them. If there is no justice for an American, there is no justice for any American which is why we have to get back to the rule of law.

11 months in jail is an extremely harsh sentence in this January 6 misdemeanor case. The guy walked into the Capitol, wandered around for half an hour, and left. (See documents here: https://t.co/a94OoQ0CT5 ) DOJ relies on part-of-the-mob theory that any individual, even if he or… https://t.co/fJJAnzifbH — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 5, 2024

JUST IN: 'Praying grandma' Rebecca Lavrenz has reportedly been found guilty by a DC jury after she briefly entered the Capitol on J6. Glad to see our 'justice system' going after some "hard-hitting criminals." Lavrenz spent 10 minutes inside the Capitol and was seen praying… pic.twitter.com/gNhmczA6nA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2024

Related