Jet Blue lets male ‘stewardesses’ dress like women

















The “Woke” and Transgender movements are helping to destroy the country and it just might help to damage Jet Blue.

The airline now allegedly allows male flight attendants to dress up as women.

Jet Blue Airlines, which did announce that they were going to reinvent what it’s like to fly ‘coach,’ appears to have caved to suspected pressure that presumed gay or transgender men have asked to dress like female flight attendants.

Ironically, one of their slogans is ‘Inspiring Humanity.’

Conservative John Cardillo tweeted an image of a male flight attendant wearing a skirt aboard a Jet Blue aircraft.

“Apparently passengers are pissed off, and between this and the BLM nonsense at JFK, pilots are ready for a job action,” stated Cardillo. They should do it!

This is ridiculous.

Source at @JetBlue just sent this to me. Male flight attendants with stubble in dresses. It’s real and it’s out of control. Apparently passengers are pissed off, and between this and the BLM nonsense at JFK, pilots are ready for a job action. pic.twitter.com/U3zOeFH4OK — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 15, 2021

Related















