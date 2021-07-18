Non-white supremacists beat Asian man & Samaritan in blue Oakland

















In the Democrat Hellhole of Oakland, two armed black men attacked an elderly Asian man. Black men in a number of blue cities are regularly assaulting Asians, and the media has tried to pin the crimes on white supremacists.

In this case, Good Samaritan passing by tried to intervene and stop the beating of the older man. In the chilling video below, the Asian man is screaming.

One of the black men moves away from the Asian man to slam the Samaritan to the ground with his pistol, in blue Oakland. It’s lawless.

Watch:

Shocking video out of Oakland shows a black male pistol whipping someone who tried to intervene during an armed robbery on the street. pic.twitter.com/fOBdpx3naG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2021

The robbers fled from the crime scene in a getaway vehicle that was driven by a third suspect.

The Oakland Police Department described the attackers as two individuals black males in their 20’s. Police did not have a description of the getaway driver.

