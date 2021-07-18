MSNBC’s nut job guest reveals the biggest national security threat

















The replacement host for Joy Reid is as crazy as she is and he had two other clowns on to discuss the most dangerous threat to America. It’s not ISIS, al Qaeda, Russia, no not them.

A ‘national security’ guy, who was actually a middling pencil pusher, said this on-air:

“I’ve spent my whole career not as a political operative. I’ve never worked on a campaign in my life other than campaigning against Trump. I’m a national security guy. I’ve worked in national security against ISIS and Al Qaeda and Russia, and the number one national security threat I’ve ever seen in my life to this country’s democracy is the party that I’m in — the Republican Party. It is the number one national security threat to the United States of America.”

Do these people realize how insane they sound to normal people?

Eric Swalwell, who was in some kind of entanglement with a CCP spy, was a clown guest and nodded as clown Miles Taylor prattled.

Taylor is the infamous Anonymous, who never even met Donald Trump, but wrote an anonymous exposé on him for the communist NY Times. He wrote a book ripping into him as well. His path never even crossed Donald Trump’s.

Taylor is a liar and got caught lying on air. He pretends he’s a high-level agent and a Republican. In real life, he was a DHS pencil pusher who donated to Barack Obama and endorsed Joe Biden. Not only is Taylor a Democrat donor and a CNN contributor, but he lied and told CNN twice on-air that he was not Anonymous.

What kind of people watch this idiocy?

