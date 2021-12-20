Who Is George Soros?

















Peter Navarro discusses Soros, who and what he is in this clip. You can see more at The First.

Watch:

Soros, Swinging Elections in Swing States

Most now know that Soros funded DA, AG, and sheriff’s races around the country to destroy our justice system, but most don’t realize what he did to corrupt our election process.

The “Secretary of State Project“ was an American non-profit, progressive 527 political action committee. It focused on electing reform-minded progressive Secretaries of State in battleground states. They hold an important role in overseeing the election process.

The group was co-founded in July 2006 by James Rucker, formerly director of grassroots mobilization for MoveOn.org Political Action and Moveon.org Civic Action. Rucker is also a co-founder of Color of Change, a race-baiting left-wing hate group.

This project, one of so many like it, was funded by George Soros and members of Soros-tied Democracy Alliance.In 2008, Democrat House outlet, Politico, ran a story about the Obama campaign, calling the Secretaries of State the “Democrat firewall.”

In anticipation of a photo-finish presidential election, Democrats have built an administrative firewall designed to protect their electoral interests in five of the most important battleground states.

The bulwark consists of control of secretary of state offices in five key states — Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, and Ohio — where the difference between victory and defeat in the 2004 presidential election was no more than 120,000 votes in any one of them.

With a Democrat now in charge of the offices, which oversee and administer their state’s elections, the party is better positioned than in the previous elections to advance traditional Democratic interests —such as increasing voter registration and boosting turnout — rather than Republican priorities such as stamping out voter fraud.

Perhaps more important, in those five states Democrats are now in a more advantageous position when it comes to the interpretation and administration of election law — a development that could benefit Barack Obama if any of those states are closely contested on Election Day.

The effort began in 2006 when a group of liberal California activists created an independent 527 group designed to elect secretaries of state.

The Secretary of State Project ran independent ads of its own and ensured that donors — many of whom were affiliated with Democracy Alliance, a network of wealthy fundraisers that channels money to liberal causes across the country — knew which candidates deserved donations.

Members of the Democracy Alliance include billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer. In 2017 and 2018 alone, Democracy Alliance Members spent $600 million on various far-left causes.

The President of Democracy Alliance is Gene LeMarche, a long-time Soros friend.

Before joining Atlantic in 2007, he served as Vice President and Director of U.S. Programs for the Open Society Foundations (OSF), launching the organization’s pivotal work on challenges to social justice and democracy in the United States.

The chairman of The Board of Democracy Alliance is or was at the time John Stocks, a Senior Advisor to the NEA — the nation’s largest union representing 3 million teachers. He is very far-Left.

The Secretary of State Project is allegedly gone, but the goal and efforts of groups like the Democracy Alliance continued unabated.

Democracy Alliance

One of their successes was getting Democrat Mark Ritchie elected as Minnesota Secretary of State in 2006. Ritchie used his authority as Secretary of State to keep the vote count open in the razor-close contest between Norm Coleman and Al Franken in 2008.

On November 14, 2008, two weeks after the election, with all the votes counted Coleman looked to be the winner by 215 votes. A mandatory hand-recount of all ballots then took place, and with a willing Ritchie overseeing the effort, canvassing boards in liberal Minnesota decided that nearly 1000 absentee ballots had been wrongly rejected as part of the initial vote count, and when those ballots were included, Al Franken, and not Norm Coleman, was certified as the winner by Ritchie. It was very corrupt.

The Michigan Secretary of State is Jocelyn Benson, a 43-year-old Harvard educated attorney. She is a progressive activist on voting rights issues.

Benson lived and worked in Montgomery, Alabama, where she worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center as an investigative journalist, researching white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizations. She also worked as a summer associate for voting rights and election law for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

When elected in 2018, she became the first Democrat to occupy the Secretary of State’s Office in Michigan since 1994.

It was in Detroit where election observers were kept at a distance, and their ability to watch the vote counting was obscured by paper placed in windows.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State is Katherine Bookvar — also elected in 2018.

This woman said about Donald Trump only 6 weeks after he took office in 2017, “Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency.”

In August 2019, she was named co-chair of the Elections Committee of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Just like with Benson, Boockvar’s professional life has not been directed at “free and fair” elections, but rather elections that draw in the absolute maximum number of votes whether valid or not.

Standardization and transparency of election practices across all 50 states and the political subdivisions within each state make vote manipulation more difficult. You won’t hear one Democrat calling for it.

Other secretaries elected thanks to funds from the SOS Project were mentioned at The Spectator:

The strategic targeting of the SoS Project yielded astounding results in 2008 and 2006.

In 2008, SoS Project-backed Democrats Linda McCulloch (Montana), Natalie Tennant (West Virginia), Robin Carnahan (Missouri), and Kate Brown (Oregon) won their races. Only Carnahan was an incumbent. The Center for Public Integrity reported that the group performed this electoral feat in the 2008 election cycle with a mere $280,000.

In 2006, along with Minnesota’s Ritchie, SoS Project-endorsed Jennifer Brunner (Ohio), who defied federal law last year by refusing to take steps to verify 200,000 questionable voter registrations, trounced her opponent, 55% to 41%. Democrats supported by the group also won that year in New Mexico, Nevada, and Iowa. The group claims it spent about $500,000 in that election cycle.

There were others mentioned at Politico.

Related















