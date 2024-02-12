The Border Bill’s Asylum Rule Created an Asylum Corp

Jake Tapper tried to claim the border bill didn’t approve asylum and a path to citizenship, but Sen. Rubio didn’t let him get away with it. Am I the only one who can’t stand the media’s constant lying?

Rubio: “The bill basically creates an Asylum Corp, OK? It creates a bunch of, you know, thousands of bureaucrats, basically agents of asylum, agents that would be empowered right at the border to either allow people into the country with an immediate work permit – today they got to wait six months – you give them an immediate work permit. They have the power to immediately release them and grant them asylum, which now puts them on a five-year path to citizenship, which is what a lot of Democrats want.

“They want to turn a bunch of illegal immigrants into voters, into citizens into voters, in the hopes that those people will then turn around and vote for them in future elections, grateful because they’ll know who let them in.

“That’s a huge problem that doesn’t solve the border. It makes it worse”.

Tapper: “This doesn’t provide a path to citizenship for any of these people, just to clarify, but it raises…”

Rubio: “Yes, it does. It absolutely does. When you have asylum, you are on a path to citizenship and when you get asylum, you are a year away from a green card and four years away from citizenship, absolutely.”

