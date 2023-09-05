Heavily vaccinated Jill Biden has COVID again. It’s good she’s been over-vaccinated.
🚨BREAKING: Fake Dr Jill Biden has just tested positive for COVID-19.
I thought she said the vaccine and boosters reduce catching or spreading Covid. pic.twitter.com/qvZbW9XX0A
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 5, 2023
If you have these shots, you’re not going to get COVID. “You’re Okay!”
NEW: First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.
Now would be a great time to remind everybody that there is no way anyone can get COVID if they’re vaccinated.
Joe Biden said so!
“The, the various shots that people are getting now cover that They're, they're,… pic.twitter.com/ijs1lcQNkx
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2023
hell is waiting
Maybe she does not even have covid, maybe this is just a trick to make people fear catching covid.
I would not be surprised if as we get closer to the 2024 election more and more left leaning celebrities start ” having covid”
they of course would all be lying, being paid to lie to make us go get our little vaccine and make Americans vote by mail
Biden has spent his entire life lying and deceiving, he is certainly capable of this type of scam
That’s possible but it does show….once again, for the gazillionith time….that the COVID vaccines and boosters do not prevent getting COVID, nor transmitting it, and I don’t think there’s any evidence that it makes it easier to handle if you have it because we’ve had it and it’s pretty mild. It’s basically a cold. For all I know, it IS a cold.
My brother in law and his wife are Jab happy. They wanted to go on a trip to Scotland so they triple Vaxxed. They go COVID. His wife ended up in the hospital with blood clots. So it can’t keep you from catching it, spreading it nor keep you out of the hospital. IT NO GOOD!
We’ve seen this among relatives as well – they wanted to travel and went to several places over the past couple of years and came back with COVID 2-3 times, one was pretty sick with it. Of course all of them multiple jabbed. They won’t learn.
At least I have something to laugh about now
Of course, since they are reporting it, there must be a political reason!!!
Fellow re4aders, what do you think?
My guess, even if the well protected “Dr. Biden” get sick, then it is time to mask up, huddle and hide! Sounds like the start of a campaign!!!
I’m gonna dig an underground house….and never leave….
They could try that but COVID is pretty mild….if it actually exists. As far as I can see it’s basically a cold or flu for the overwhelming majority of people. Masks don’t work – even CNN is facing Fauci down on that one and obviously the “vaccine” doesn’t work. So we probably should just do the usual cold-flu protocol of frequent handwashing and staying home if you’re sick, etc.