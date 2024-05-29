Jill Biden: Joe’s Smart, Trump Can’t Put Sentences Together

Mrs. Biden said we’ll see how smart Joe is during the presidential debate. She said Donald Trump can’t put a sentence together. She’s gaslighting us as if we can’t see and hear.

The Biden’s are like a dysfunctional hillbilly family that somehow found their way into the White House.

“My husband, you’re going to see how smart he is and the experience he has. And then you’ll see somebody who can’t put a sentence together.”

BREAKING: First Lady Jill Biden (@DrBiden) viciously attacks Donald Trump on @TheView, says while he can’t put a sentence together, the American people are going to see how smart her husband, Joe Biden, is during their debate next month in Atlanta. WATCH “You know, I think, but… pic.twitter.com/CvT40C1jE9 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 29, 2024

Jill says we will lose all our rights if more Republican Justices are appointed. She told Americans to choose ‘good over evil.’

Jill Biden, Ed.D., comes unglued on The View: “Can you imagine if we put any more Republicans on the Supreme Court? WE WILL LOSE ALL OF OUR RIGHTS!” pic.twitter.com/ONfCbSBFKl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

If we don’t vote for Joe, we will lose our rights, our democracy, women’s rights (what’s a woman?), and freedom.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden: Everything is at stake in this election, especially for women this year. Women’s rights, freedoms, and democracy are on the line. We have a choice. There is my husband, Joe Biden, who is calm and steady and strong, has character and integrity. Or we… pic.twitter.com/SSvequ3Ygy — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 29, 2024

We live in a world of make-believe brought to you by Progressive Democrats. Joe was in Philadelphia, reaching out to a small number of black college kids who had to attend the event. He lied, slurred, and race-baited.

Here is the *other* view of the “electrified crowd” that shouted “FOUR MORE YEARS” to Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/FKt9GYYNQ3 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 29, 2024

Crazy Joe is going to build a $60 zillion bridge in Baltimore. That’s a lot of money. Does anyone think this is normal?

Biden says he will build a “60 ZILLION DOLLAR” bridge in Baltimore. The audience cheers. pic.twitter.com/q9dxxK1qfP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2024

Joe isn’t going to raise taxes but he already has.

BIDEN, slurring: “I said I’d not increase the tax of anybody making less than $400K/year…” FACT: Biden has *already* increased the tax burden on Americans earning as little as $20K/year. pic.twitter.com/lMjQJzQzkz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2024

When Kamala Harris spoke, she bragged about ignoring the SCOTUS on student loan debt. Who can hold her accountable for not following the law? Anyone? She lied, claiming Trump wanted to take away healthcare from black Americans and cut Social Security and Medicare.

