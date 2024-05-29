So Cringe! Andy Weissman Has a “Man Crush” on Judge Merchan

Andrew Weissman of Russiagate hoax fame has a “man crush” on the corrupt New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

“With respect to Judge Merchan, I have like a man crush on him. He is such a great judge. If you looked in a dictionary for judicial temperament, that’s what you would get.”

He claims it “was just such a fair trial.” Well at least we know Andy is totally unbiased.

This is pathetically cringe. This TDS-afflicted lawyer has no idea how ridiculous he sounds.

The fact that Andrew Weissman likes this judge is all you need to know

Nothing in the law matters in this trial. It doesn’t matter if Stormy lied about the affair nor does it matter that Cohen lied constantly since he verified their alleged facts. Mostly, it doesn’t matter if the jury doesn’t agree on a predicate. They can pick a crime and convict from there.

Andrew Weissman arguing that legally it does not matter if Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair is true:

Andrew Weissman arguing that legally it does not matter if Stormy Daniels' alleged affair is true:

"Whether it is true or not is really irrelevant: It is simply the sensational nature of her allegations are precisely what they wanted to squash. That is the state's argument here."

Weissman was kind of happy when Hope Hicks cried.

Watch Andrew Weissman cackling with glee that he got to watch Hope Hicks cry on the stand in court It's important to remember what sick sick people these Marxist tyrants are Her testimony did nothing for the case. The process is the punishment

This is in January when Chubby here talked about Biden launching a military strike on Mar-a-Lago. These people are sick.

This fat guy with strange hair on MSNBC just suggested that Biden could order a pre-emptive military strike on Mar-a-Lago Merrick Garland's boyfriend Andrew Weissman sits next to him and grins

