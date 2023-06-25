Jill Visits a Disgusting Pride Parade

Jill Biden visited the perverted Pride Parade in Minneapolis because she is promoting it. Jill said they – the Bidens – would bring “decency” back to the White House. Is that what you would call it? Click the links below to see what I mean, but be forewarned, they are gross. All the young children observing this are having their lives ruined.

Maybe Jill doesn’t know what decency means.

Minnesota Pride Parade is underway in Minneapolis These people are so disgusting pic.twitter.com/4r9uklzajw — 🇺🇸 EXTREME MAGA Conservative 🇺🇸 (@AlphabetMafia13) June 25, 2023

minneapolis pride parade—-best sticker so far🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/0oJ3hztkSh — Leesa (@javelincatcher_) June 25, 2023

NORMALIZING TWERKING PERVERSION

I can’t post the most disgusting ones because the person posting them will probably sue me if I do. However, I’m linking to them.

First, go HERE, HERE, HERE WITH THE PUP PERVERTS, or go to Minneapolis Pride Parade on Twitter.

Second, look at this screenshot of a twerker. He was allegedly showing body positivity as he twerked at the parade in front of young children.

These people are disgusting. They are exposing children to this, and we are all supposed to be okay with this – the sexualization of children with perverted acts.

Furthermore, they’re normalizing obscenity. Where are the religious leaders?

Pride isn’t about being gay. It’s about sex and indoctrinating children.

The White House is lauding it. Jill allegedly showed up at it, smiling away. Some people online said she didn’t go to the parade, but rather a staged depiction. It wouldn’t be surprising if that is true.

First lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1eoKz82mcC — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 24, 2023

How can we get rid of this horror?

