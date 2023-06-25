Rep. Comer Has More Biden Crime Family Bank Records

Rep. Comer has more bank records that he did not present yet. He has records from China, Ukraine, and Russia, and is getting more daily. There is no question the Biden family is involved in bribery, racketeering, and influence peddling.

“He [Merrick Garland] just stood up and lied to the American people. Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the Justice cabinet. He has destroyed the reputation of justice in America. He needs to go. There’s no way he can defend the indefensible by saying that he’s treated Democrats in the same manner that he’s treated Republicans, specifically the way he treated the President of the United States son.

“What you saw with the IRS whistleblower this week. Every company that they mentioned in their deposition was a company that we had already brought out as a shell company by the Bidens.”

The shell companies were meant to remain hidden, but they found them.

MIND-BLOWING! THE FEDS HAD THESE RECORDS

The federal government had records of it in the Treasury. They had records of the Biden money laundering and tax evasion, and did nothing. Then Hunter got a “slap on the wrist for failure to pay millions of dollars in taxes.”

Rep. Comer doesn’t have confidence in Merrick Garland, the US Attorney in Delaware, or Christopher Wray. He couldn’t even get the FD-1023 that shows the Bidens were involved in money laundering and racketeering. They are doing everything they can to block the House Oversight Committee from getting the information on the Biden bribery scheme.

“Let me assure the American people, we have bank records that came in this week that we’re going through. We think they are going to show more wires from more countries. Remember, we just disclosed two countries thus far. We’ve just disclosed China and Romania. There are still some more Chinese wires that we have yet to present from Ukraine and Russia that we’re about to expose. So, this is just beginning for the Bidens.”

With all the obstacles the DOJ and Treasury put in their way, the House Oversight is still getting results daily.

“The President of the United States’ family has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries all over the world,” which they can’t explain.

They are selling out America, picking at our bones as they destroy us from within. They don’t care who they let in this country, or how they destroy the economy.

🚨 DOJ is doing everything in their ability to obstruct the one credible entity in the United States that is actually investigating the Bidens and that is the House Oversight Committee. AG Merrick Garland has destroyed the reputation of the DOJ. He needs to go. @ericbolling pic.twitter.com/j02xvRDNFB — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 25, 2023



“There is no reasonable doubt that President Biden was an active participant in an unlawful, international influence-peddling scheme.”

“There is no reasonable doubt that President Biden was an active participant in an unlawful, international influence-peddling scheme.” Back by demand and because the corporate media isn’t reporting on it. Please watch and share. Thank you. @DC_Draino @HansMahncke… pic.twitter.com/hSqMgg6MwF — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 25, 2023

