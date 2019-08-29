Jim Jordan responds to report showing Comey violated Trump’s civil liberties

The IG report said that “Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement.”

It further stated that “Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees.”

However, no charges will be filed against Comey by the Justice Department, and Comey issued a defiant statement declaring that “a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice” from those who “defamed me.”

Jordan blasted out his outrage on Twitter afterward, writing, “Now we know why Comey didn’t want to prosecute Clinton—he didn’t see a problem mishandling sensitive information. After clearing her, he did it too! Comey, like Clinton, thinks he’s above the law.”

[Comey’s reaction is odd. It does not exonerate him. James Comey, who was just found by the Inspector General to have violated President Trump’s civil liberties and to have violated FBI standards in his campaign of leaking a false Russia collusion narrative in vengeance against Trump, is demanding apologies from his critics.]

DOJ IG “found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.” I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Back to Rep. Jordan. “Today’s report is a disappointing reminder that the former FBI Director put partisanship and personal ambition over patriotism and his legal obligations to the American people. By leaking his confidential communications with the President in an attempt to save face in the wake of his firing, Mr. Comey believed he was above the rules of the DOJ. His actions were disgraceful and part of a wider effort within the Obama Justice Department to undermine President Trump. I am grateful that the Inspector General brought these issues to light and look forward to his and Mr. Durham’s findings related to abuses of the FISA process.”