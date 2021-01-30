KT McFarland thinks she knows what will happen to the Durham report

People are asking how the Durham investigation is going now that Kevin Clinesmith was sentenced. Clinesmith is the former FBI lawyer who lied on the FISA spygate reports so the agency could renew the spying on Carter Page a third and fourth time. He only received a year probation and a fine, but if he’s the only one who is going to pay a price, he shouldn’t suffer more.

There are so many despicable people who skated, like Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, and the entire administration. Why have one scapegoat?

Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t appoint a special counsel and all we have is John Durham. While the DoJ can find a meme maker from 2016 and put him in the federal pen as he faces a possible ten years in prison for election memes, they can’t seem to find the criminals in the DoJ and FBI.

K.T. McFarland was asked about and said what we are all thinking. If Durham finds anything, it will likely be “buried underneath the Potomac.”

Ex-Flynn deputy K.T. McFarland says she’s “lost all hope” that John Durham will find anything in his Russia inquiry, or, if he does, it’ll be “buried underneath the Potomac” pic.twitter.com/ZNCjPeajc9 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 29, 2021

