Joe Bama to throw more $$$ at Palestinians after they bombed Israel



















Donald Trump pulled American aid funding from Palestine, a terror-tied organization, and the U.N. which only means us harm as they facilitate illegal immigration.

Obama’s humanitarian aid to Palestine funded terrorism against Israel, and Biden will increase it.

The Palestinian Authority was paying the families of killed or arrested terrorists. They were using USAid to teach school children “death to America” and “death to Israel,” and they were purchasing weapons.

Trump cut half a billion dollars from the Palestinian Authority. Not just that, he cut funding to the UN agency that works in Palestine.

Joe Bama not only restored the funding, he’s increasing it. This is after the Palestinians’ Hamas organization fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, killing twelve Israelis and wounding 114.

The Iranians provided most of the rockets. U.S. taxpayers helped pay for the rockets thanks to Joe Bama.

Biden’s now going to “return” 360 million to the Palestinian Authority. They are “returning” the funding Trump cut. This is the line that they’re feeding to Americans even though we all know it will end up supporting terrorism:

“The budget request funds assistance programs and humanitarian aid for Palestinians, including support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The United States will maintain steadfast support for Israel as the Administration renews relations with Palestinian leadership, restores economic and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, and works to advance freedom, prosperity, and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people alike.”

Biden is talking about sending the Palestinians over a half-billion in a single 12 month period. He is talking about increasing UN Funding to levels that are higher than we saw under Obama.

Allegedly establishment Republicans support this.

