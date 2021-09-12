Joe Biden, America’s figurehead, TRIGGERED

















Joe Biden, America’s Figurehead

Joe Biden is likely shielded from much of the animus out there towards him. Heck, he’s probably shielded from what he’s doing. Does he know he’s destroying the country? What about the people he left in Afghanistan and the 13 soldiers and innocents who died because of his incompetence? Does he know what he did?

He didn’t care a bit when Donald Trump was tormented, but he’s unhappy when it’s aimed at him:

Must have just passed a bunch of “F*** Biden” signs in PA https://t.co/XA5bXsXSmL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2021

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS

Greg Kelly thinks Barack Obama pulling the strings. It was Obama who said he would run the government if he could do it from his exercise room. Many of us believed he was serious.

Obama is now free to do what he wants through Biden.

The radical 44th president only sees the negative in white people, people who might resist his agenda, and he sees only the positive in black and black issues, who overwhelmingly vote for Marxists.

Mr. Kelly also went over the Ghani-Biden transcript.

He said Biden’s actions might be criminal since he knowingly left material support for a foreign terrorist organization. [Why aren’t open borders criminal?]

Watch:

Related















