‘We love Trump’ chants filled the Hard Rock Hotel last night

















Donald Trump received a tremendous welcome at the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight in Florida last night. Chants of ‘We Love Trump with some Trump 2024 signs filled the arena. Watch the clip.

As it happens Evander Holyfield, five weeks shy of his 59th birthday was stopped on his feet by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, just 1:49 into the opening round on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Holyfield is an all-time great.

Watch:

VIDEO 🚨 Crowd Breaks Out in ‘We Love Trump!’ Chants at Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight in Florida pic.twitter.com/xenihXaAAi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 12, 2021

Donald Trump’s best comments:

We already posted the positive reception he received in the NYPD and FDNY yesterday, but here it is again with the people who count:

BREAKING: President Trump just made a surprise visit to the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 “We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it. We love the Blue.” pic.twitter.com/1aSAvkEpZe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

SCOOP: NY firefighters break out in applause as President Trump makes surprise visit today pic.twitter.com/FBEhLxBbnf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

