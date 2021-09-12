‘We love Trump’ chants filled the Hard Rock Hotel last night

M. Dowling
Donald Trump received a tremendous welcome at the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight in Florida last night. Chants of ‘We Love Trump with some Trump 2024 signs filled the arena. Watch the clip.

As it happens Evander Holyfield, five weeks shy of his 59th birthday was stopped on his feet by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, just 1:49 into the opening round on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Holyfield is an all-time great.

Watch:

Donald Trump’s best comments:

We already posted the positive reception he received in the NYPD and FDNY yesterday, but here it is again with the people who count:


  1. President Trump gets We Love You chants and Traitor Joe get boos. Explain to me again how Traitor Joe came to power? Things are becoming very clear, but what is the remedy?

