Netanyahu’s Address to Congress: Standing Ovations & a Violent Mob

M DOWLING
While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a rousing, welcomed speech, radical Islamists with foreign accents and communists screamed and threatened outside the Watergate Hotel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu received a minute-long standing ovation when he came in and that continued throughout his speech.

“America and Israel must stand together,” he said to a standing ovation, “because when we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose.”

Netanyahu introduced Noa Argamani, one of four hostages rescued in a daring special forces operation. He also welcomed the families of American hostages still in captivity.

“When I met with [these families] again, I promised them this: I will not rest until all of their loved ones are home,” he said.

Netanyahu praised President Joe Biden for “tireless” support of Israel and promised that America’s stance with Israel during her “darkest hour” will “never be forgotten.”

He spoke about Oct. 7 and said, “Never again is now.”

Full Speech:

