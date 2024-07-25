Netanyahu’s Address to Congress: Standing Ovations & a Violent Mob

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a rousing, welcomed speech, radical Islamists with foreign accents and communists screamed and threatened outside the Watergate Hotel.

“Jewish motherfuckers. We’re gonna kill all of you. We’re gonna burn you.” Right outside Netanyahu’s hotel. pic.twitter.com/Ipb23Y7SCP — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 24, 2024

Police use pepper spray as anti-Netanyahu protesters attack police officers outside the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZpAr6EpmmU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Prime Minister Netanyahu received a minute-long standing ovation when he came in and that continued throughout his speech.

“America and Israel must stand together,” he said to a standing ovation, “because when we stand together, something very simple happens: We win, they lose.”

Netanyahu introduced Noa Argamani, one of four hostages rescued in a daring special forces operation. He also welcomed the families of American hostages still in captivity.

“When I met with [these families] again, I promised them this: I will not rest until all of their loved ones are home,” he said.

Netanyahu praised President Joe Biden for “tireless” support of Israel and promised that America’s stance with Israel during her “darkest hour” will “never be forgotten.”

He spoke about Oct. 7 and said, “Never again is now.”

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: “I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.” pic.twitter.com/vrBLcSdxTQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2024

Netanyahu: “Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza’. They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC’.” pic.twitter.com/rDkcOCb5Z0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

When I asked the presidents of @Harvard, @Penn, and @MIT if calling for the genocide of Jews violated their universities’ codes of conduct, it was not a political question. It was a moral question. Thank you @netanyahu for delivering the message to the pro-Hamas antisemites who… pic.twitter.com/qE2EsiMs6z — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) July 24, 2024

Thank you to Prime Minister @Netanyahu for recognizing the patriotism of the students at the University of North Carolina. #StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/LJRaiwC2Po — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) July 24, 2024

Full Speech: