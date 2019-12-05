Joe Biden calls some anonymous guy a “damn liar,” challenges him to push-ups

On Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got into a nasty verbal altercation with just some anonymous man at an Iowa town hall, calling him a “damn liar” and challenging him to a push-up contest.

The man, who attended a Q-and-A at a forum in New Hampton, accused the 77-year-old of being “too old” and swiped at his ne’er-do-well son Hunter. He said those were his chief concerns about the candidate.

“I’m not a Republican,” the man began. “I’ve got two problems with you. One, is you’re damn near as old as I am. You’re too old. I’m 83 and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did…”

The Iowa voter then went on talk about Joe’s son Hunter and the Ukraine scam.

“But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president … you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” the questioner said.

Biden fired back: “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

Someone tried to take the mic from the man in the audience but Biden said, “let him go.”

LET'S DO PUSH-UPS MAN

“Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people and I can get things done,” Biden said. “And you want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you wanna do.

“And number two, no one has said my son has done anything wrong and I did not, on any occasion,” he continued, only to be cut off by the man in the audience who shouted that he “never said” Biden was “doing anything wrong.”

“You said I set my son up to work at an oil company!” Biden replied. “Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight,” he sniped at this anonymous man.

The man in the audience replied: “I hear it on MSNBC.”

“You don’t hear that on MSNBC,” Biden said like a punk, getting closer. “You did not hear that at all. I’m not gonna get into an argument here.”

The man shrugged and said: “You don’t have any more backbone than Trump does”—a comment greeted with boos from the rest of the room.

“I’m not voting for you,” the man said, returning the microphone.

“Well, I knew you weren’t voting for me, man,” Biden said. “You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.”

