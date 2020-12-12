Joe Biden caught on tape talking policing and it’s not good

In the first audio below, Joe Biden is heard promising to change policing. He doesn’t want the people he is speaking with to get “too far ahead of ourselves.” The reason? They’ve been labeled ‘defund the police.’ However, in the clip, he wants their advice on whether he should do it — change policing — before January 5th.

January 5th is the date of the two senatorial runoff elections in Georgia. The runoffs will result in Republicans somewhat controlling the runaway Democrat socialists, or Democrat socialists will have full rein.

It’s not clear how Biden would change policing before January 5th. Donald Trump will still be the President. He’s getting ahead of himself a bit.

Listen:

AUDIO: Excerpt From Leaked Audio Of @JoeBiden On December 10th Where He Encourages His Fellow #Democrats To Lie To The American Public About Their Plan To Defund Police So They Can Win The #Georgia Senate Races. pic.twitter.com/O5SVYsgqEk — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) December 12, 2020

Reporter — alleged — April Ryan can’t understand why anyone would tape Joe:

OPINION: There Will Be A Time VERY SOON When Local Law Enforcement Will Have To Choose A Side.

-The Violent #Marxists Who Want To Defund Police Or Kill Them

-Or The Group Who Love & Support The Police Who Follow The Constitution & Enforce The Law EQUALLY! PICK A SIDE! — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) December 12, 2020

Do you agree with John Basham? Take the poll!

By the way, John Basham’s Twitter page description: Meteorologist, AI Developer, @USArmy Retired, #IC, #SIGINT, Retired LEO, Former Elected Official, #OSINT #WX #AI #ML.

MORE OF JOE ON POLICING

During an interview in early July with the far-far-left publication, This Now, Biden said the police are over militarized. He said they have “become the enemy.” Funding should “absolutely” be reallocated elsewhere.

In other words, he’s advocating for the defunding of law enforcement as crime across the country continues to skyrocket.

We’re “committed to ending white supremacy,” the man in the video says. Then he asked Biden about defunding the police.

Biden said he proposed defunding the police. Yet, three weeks before, he said he was NOT for defunding the police.

Additionally, Biden believes everyone in the country is entitled “to every federal program out there.”

He has already come out in support of taking away semi-automatic guns. He wants to launch a national registry. Biden will abolish tax cuts, raise capital gains to 40%, increase corporate taxes to the highest in the world, and implement a carbon tax. The future president will reinstate the ObamaCare individual mandate tax. And he will provide all people who come illegally with free healthcare and college. The ‘moderate’ Joe will spend exorbitantly on climate change.

This is bad news for American workers and businesses. Defunding the police and adding more government dependency programs will hurt both.

Watch:

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020