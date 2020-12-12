Jonathan Turley condemns the chilling calls for more censorship

In his article, And why stop there? CNN analyst calls for sweeping regulation of free speech on the Internet, Professor Turley calls out the journalists who now want to shut down free speech.

In particular, he highlights comments by CNN analyst Oliver Darcy.

Darcy wrote:

“Nearly every tweet from the president at this point is labeled for misinfo. Which had me thinking. Why doesn’t Twitter just take the step of labeling his entire account as a known source of election disinfo? And why stop there? Why not label accounts that repeatedly spread claims the platform has to fact-check?”

“There was a time from the very touchstone of American journalism was the rejection of such calls for censorship, including at CNN.”

“What is chilling about Darcy’s writings is that they reflect the view of many now in Congress and in the Democratic Party,” Turley noted.

“Indeed, they reflect many in the Biden campaign. Once a party that fought for free speech, it has become the party demanding Internet censorship and hate speech laws. President-Elect Joe Biden has called for speech controls and recently appointed a transition head for agency media issues that is one of the most pronounced anti-free speech figures in the United States.”

Darcy is calling for more active and extensive regulation of speech to protect users from thoughts or views that he considers false or dangerous: “Think of it as a version of NewsGuard for Twitter,” Turley continued.

DEM SPEECH MONITORS ON THE INTERNET

Turley made not of the NewsGuard.

Professor Turley said, “NewsGuard” has a lovely Orwellian sound to be added to other codes for censorship like Sen. Richard Blumenthal recently calling for “robust content modification” on the internet. Who can object to a NewsGuard, which Darcy describes like some beneficent St. Bernard watching over our news and social postings? Of course, what Darcy considers “disinformation” or what Blumenthal considers “robust content modification” is left dangerously undefined.

“So put me down as preferring free speech without the helpful guards and content modification. Instead, I hold a novel idea that people can reach their own conclusions on such is disinformation just as Darcy does,” Turley concluded.

EXPECT MORE CENSORSHIP

A signal just flashed across my screen: YouTube Blocks Trump Campaign’s 2 New Election Fraud Ads. They are already taking down all ads that claim there was fraud in the election.

Listen to this Democrat senator pressuring Jack Dorsey into more censorship. But later when people get censored on social media, they’ll blame “capitalism” and free market, not the ruling politicians and bureaucrats pic.twitter.com/1ofGrinJbp — ☯️austro-persian🐍 (@persianzuko) November 18, 2020

It seems that the only result of the tech hearings is that we are going to see more censorship because the Democrats don’t think there’s enough of it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

Obama is also calling for more censorship.

I was wrong Barry can be funny every now and then, Obama claims he had a strong connection with conservatives until Fox news and Rush Limbaugh destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/bmnl8Lj0Fe — Geoff Harbaugh (@Geoffyoungrepub) December 10, 2020