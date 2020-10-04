Joe Biden doesn’t have COV but he does have himself

Biden doesn’t have COV and may win the debate over responsibility for COVID for some strange reason, but he is still Biden.

Watch:

Biden may not have Covid but he still has Biden pic.twitter.com/S1M9arb0yA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2020

After calling President Trump a xenophobe and a racist for initiating a travel ban on China, up until very recently, Joe Biden is accusing the President of acting too late implementing restricted travel. He’s getting away with it because the media covers for him.

During the debate, he also claimed he never called Trump a “xenophobe.” That is untrue.

We have videos of Joe condemning Trump as a xenophobe for travel bans. If we have them, so does everyone else. The fact-checkers claim he was talking about other travel bans.

There’s actual tweets of Joe Biden calling Trump a xenophobe, you incompetent hacks https://t.co/GsZnzEWVrm pic.twitter.com/PjEKZJa1uR — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden is now making it seem as if Trump restricted travel with China too late but at the time he called it “Hysterical Xenophobia” and “Fear Mongering” He does know that there are videos of the things he says, right? pic.twitter.com/rZEtdcVi7R https://t.co/0CWa7fLMM8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020

He sometimes can’t even remember the name of the new virus. This is pathetic.

Biden making so many good points here pic.twitter.com/mJKlfKaQmp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2020