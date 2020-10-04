Rep. Nunes: If we can’t clean up intel agencies, shut them down

The corruption in our intelligence agencies continues. We are living through an ongoing coup with Joe Biden having the gall to say Trump is still tied to Putin.

Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the intelligence committee, reminded Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that none of the documents released by DNI Ratcliffe were given to Congress in the four years they battled to get the information. They were hidden, and they knew all along that the Trump-Russia collusion was a hoax.

Rep. Nunes said the documents he has seen, that are not yet released, are smoking guns. There are many more he has not seen.

We also know now that the Clinton Campaign created this sick fantasy of Trump-Putin collusion. They then hired avatars like Christopher Steele and the Russian spy tied to the far-left Brookings Institute to do the dirty work.

And no one seems to give a damn.

The recent Ratcliffe release outlining PROOF that Clinton, her campaign, and the DNC concocted the Trump-Russia conspiracy, received NO media coverage. That’s a disgrace.

Our liberties are stampeded over by dirty cops, and the media does not care at all. Even Fox News is calling it unverified since it came from Russians. However, there is endless back-up proof.

Look at the chyron on this screenshot from Fox:



There is no evidence Trump colluded with Russia but all the information we do have to prove the Democrats did is ignored.

Gina Haspel, the CIA Director will not release information Congress is demanding. The FBI under Christopher Wray is in full cover-up mode. And what is Bill Barr doing? He talks the talk but does nothing much. Remarkably, he is not even releasing information about the coup before the election.

Nunes reviewed documents the public absolutely needs to see but the intel agencies keep them classified. The representative suggested that it’s time to shut down these agencies to save American’s rights if we can’t fix the agencies.

