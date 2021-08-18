Joe Biden heads to Delaware after vacationing during the fall of Afghanistan

















Joe Biden, our ‘president’, returned from vacation at Camp David briefly on Monday to give a teleprompter speech. He returned to Camp David only to come back to the White House last night as backlash battered him in the press. He is now on his way home to Delaware.

This is as Defense Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff say they can’t evacuate large numbers of people from Afghanistan. They will evacuate until the ‘clock runs out.’

Milley blamed Joe Biden and the Afghans for the fall.

President Biden, who has spent the last few days traveling between the White House and Camp David, is scheduled to head to Delaware for a long weekend. That’s according to the FAA’s website pic.twitter.com/q9lWpHxbeG — WMAL News (@wmalnews) August 18, 2021

Related















