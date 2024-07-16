Joe Biden Interviews with Lester Holt: He’s “Back on the Horse”

Joe Biden sat for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. He was displeased with some questions and wouldn’t answer others. Definitely don’t ask him if he wants to get back on the horse.

The debate question

Holt: Mr. Trump has said he’s giving you a chance to redeem yourself, basically the idea of engaging in another debate.

Biden: We’re gonna have another debate.

Holt: Yeah, you’re gonna have another one in September that’s on the books. Would you be open to doing one in, you know, in the next few weeks.

Biden: I’m going to debate him when we agreed to debate and I’m going to debate him in September.

Holt: But if the opportunity came up to do one between now and then, is there a sense of wanting to get back on the horse?

Biden doesn’t like to answer questions.

Biden didn’t like that question and claimed he had overwhelming attendance at events despite not having filled a high school auditorium in one recent event.

Biden: I’m on the horse. Where have you been? I’ve done 22 major events, and thousands of people, overwhelming crowds, a lot happening. I’m on the horse. What I’m doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I’ve command of all my faculties. That I don’t need notes. I don’t need teleprompter; I can go out and answer any questions at all. And I stood there when when NATO was in town, I stood there for an hour and answered questions.

The Exchange:

“Would you be open to doing [another debate with President Trump] in the next few weeks?” BIDEN: No. “Is there a sense of wanting to get back on the horse?” BIDEN (confused): “I’M ON THE HORSE … I don’t need notes. I don’t need a teleprompter!” pic.twitter.com/0t284S06Uo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

More anger over questions

NBC: Did you re-watch the debate? BIDEN: No. NBC: Are you seeing what they saw? Moments of confusion. BIDEN (creepy whisper): Why don’t you guys ever talk about Trump? Where are ya!? NBC: Just asking the questions! BIDEN: *angry* pic.twitter.com/2mxZ5pxUCr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

Lester Holt asked Biden if he was concerned that he didn’t hear from the Secret Service Director, at least not publicly.

He heard from “HIM,” the female Secret Service Director.

Does Biden know his Secret Service director is a woman? pic.twitter.com/rHOsQdGHXJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

About the dismissal of the documents case.

“I had an independent prosecutor look at me. They spent months on my going through, and I was totally cooperative. And not in my house, and never, I had like ten, twelve agents in my house for nine hours unaccompanied going through every single thing I had.

“That’s appropriate. And they looked at me and concluded I didn’t do a damn thing wrong. [Although he was not allowed to declassify or take secret documents from Scif, he had classified documents in his home, garage, closet at a university, storage facility, and office.]

“But my generic point is that it’s um [long pause] well ohh, the basis upon which the case was thrown out, I find specious because I don’t agree with Clarence Thomas dissent and or the Supreme Court decision only.”

DOJ investigator Robert Hur found Biden did things wrong but concluded he wouldn’t be found guilty because he’s an “elderly” man with “a poor memory.” For those reasons, he decided not to charge him.

Biden incoherently rambles against the dismissal of the classified documents case against President Trump. Then Biden claims he “didn’t do a damn thing wrong” by hiding classified documents in his home, office, and garage for decades. pic.twitter.com/wM1HHivnYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

Don’t call people “vermin.”

Biden said that to lower the temperature, it’s important to talk about things that matter to the American people and not call people “vermin.” After the attempted assassination, Biden said that Donald Trump was a threat to the nation, a threat to democracy. He said it WITHOUT PRESENTING ANY EVIDENCE.

QUESTION: What will you do to lower the temperature in this country? BIDEN: *incomprehensible rant* pic.twitter.com/FbZDkXEl6U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2024

48 hours after an attempted assassination, Donald Trump was at the RNC convention.

Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a large bandage on his ear. A chunk of his ear is missing. One heroic man is dead, and two other innocent men are critically injured.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0BRzagrUTi — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 16, 2024

After the attempted assassination, Elon Musk endorsed him and promised $45 million a month to a new Super PAC backing him.

The Teamsters like JD Vance. Since the Democrats have abandoned the people, Republicans have a chance to be there for them.

Vance has the chance to help the GOP move beyond mere rhetoric and make it a genuinely pro-worker party. https://t.co/9yWelifrBa — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 15, 2024