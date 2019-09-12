Sen. Cruz Warns Trump Against Gun Bill or Expect a President Warren in 2020

Senator Ted Cruz gave fair warning to President Trump and the GOP Thursday to not okay the Toomey-Manchin bill, which is largely considered a Trojan Horse. He believes we will end up with a President Warren.

“If Republicans abandon the Second Amendment and demoralize millions of Americans who care deeply about Second Amendment rights, that could go a long way to electing a President Elizabeth Warren,” Cruz said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor when asked about the prospect of Trump endorsing a modified version of Manchin-Toomey.

RECORD-BREAKING DEMOCRAT TURNOUT

Cruz warned that Democrats are highly motivated and there will be record-breaking turnout in 2020. He asserted that we need the same enthusiasm among Republicans.

“We’re going to see record-shattering Democratic turnout. The only element missing to ensure Democratic victory is demoralizing conservatives so they stay home. I hope we don’t do that. I think that would be a serious mistake,” Cruz said in response to speculation that Trump may strike a deal with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Manchin and Toomey to significantly expand background check requirements.

“It would also be a serious mistake as a policy matter. The Democrats’ proposal would not have prevented any of these mass murders. We ought to be focusing seriously, substantively on how you stop these horrific crimes and what they’re proposing wouldn’t do it,” he added.

Cruz said he’s not opposed to strengthening the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and is pushing a bill co-sponsored with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), that would improve and reauthorize grants for the database, increase federal prosecution of gun violence, and criminalize the straw purchasing of firearms and gun trafficking.

“What I’m proposing has a far greater likelihood of preventing these kinds of crimes,” he said.

Cruz believes a national firearms registry is likely “the objective of many of the congressional Democrats” pushing universal background checks.

Cruz said, “the approach that I’m pushing, focus on the felons, the fugitives, those with dangerous mental illnesses, that would prevent far more of these mass murders while at the same time protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

DEMOCRATS DEMAND H8 OR SOME SIMILAR BILL

Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer want a version of HR 8. They passed it earlier this year. They incorporated stringent gun control in a bill to protect women from abusers. The bill goes beyond Federal law which bars convicted abusive spouses from purchasing guns. The language is too broad.

The data mining from this bill will set up the framework for a potential national registry. While it does not establish a national registry, there is a dangerous exception which allows the DOJ to pass any regulations he wants.

The bill also proposes a study to determine whether medical doctors and other mental health professionals have the ability, without negative legal or professional consequences, to notify law enforcement officials when a patient is a danger to himself or others. This would be done without due process and would require the patient to go through difficult bureaucratic procedures to get his/her gun rights back. Due process is ignored under this clause.

Additionally, under the bill, actions which qualify as stalking don’t have to be threatening or even involve any physical touching.

“How it’s written right now, you could be convicted for a misdemeanor stalking offense for a tweet that causes someone emotional distress and then you would be prohibited from owning a firearm,” Jennifer Baker, a spokesperson for the NRA, further explained to the New York Times.

The media and the Democrats are lying about the bill, claiming it will close dangerous loopholes and will simply expand background checks to all gun show and internet sales but exempt sales between family members and friends.

It’s so much more than that.